Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of presidential candidates.

According to the list, 18 political parties and candidates are participating in the election scheduled for Saturday, February 25.

Three presidential candidates in the 2023 elections submitted only WAEC/SSCE certificates to INEC. Photo credits: Skywardnews Media-alert, Dumebi Kachikwu

Source: Facebook

Out of the 18 candidates, two registered with the First Leaving School Certificate (FLSC), and WAEC/SSCE, while the remaining registered with HND, B.Sc and other advanced degrees, including MSc and PhD.

2023 presidential election? Is it constitutional to register with FLSC, WAEC/SSCE certificates?

Legit.ng notes that registering with lower degrees does not make any candidate less qualified as long as the degree is within the requirements of the Constitution.

To be elected as a president in Nigeria, the 1999 Constitution, Section 131, stipulates that an aspirant must have been educated up to at least a School Certificate level or its equivalent.

2023: What is the Qualification for election as Nigeria's President?

Below are the requirements to be met to contest for president, according to the Constitution:

he is a citizen of Nigeria by birth;

he has attained the age of thirty-five years;

he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that political party; and

he has been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent.

1. Kachikwu Dumebi

Kachikwu Dumebi is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The 48-year-old submitted FLSC and WAEC as his academic qualifications to INEC.

2. Nnadi Charles Osita

Nnadi Charles Osita is the presidential candidate of the Action People’s Party (APP).

The 49-year-old presidential flagbearer submitted FSLC to INEC as his academic qualification.

3. Ojei Princess Chichi

Ojei Princess Chichi is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Chichi is the only female presidential flagbearer in the race. She submitted a secondary school certificate obtained from American International School in Switzerland.

Please note that some candidates may have higher qualifications but, for reasons best known to them, opt to submit only FSLC, NECO and WAEC since they are also acceptable in line with the constitution.

Vice Presidential candidates who submitted only SSCE

1. Kyabo Yahaya Muhammad

Kyabo Yahaya Muhammad is the vice presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The 72-year-old submitted FSLC and SSCE as his academic qualification, according to the list released by INEC.

2. Johnson Emmanuel Chukwuka

Johnson Emmanuel Chukwuka is the vice presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA). The 45-year-old submitted WAEC as his academic qualification to INEC.

3. Zego Haro Haruna

Zego Haro Haruna is the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

The 49-year-old submitted F.S.L.C WAEC to INEC.

4. Buhari Muhammed Ahmed

Buhari Muhammed Ahmed is the vice presidential candidate of the ADC. The 40-year-old submitted FSLC SSCE to INEC.

2023 elections: How can political parties substitute candidates?

Meanwhile, in a previous explainer, Legit.ng highlighted how political parties can change candidates according to the Electoral Act 2022.

The electoral act stipulates that a political party is not allowed to change or substitute candidates save for the death or withdrawal of the candidate.

In the case of the death of a candidate, the political party affected shall, within 14 days of the occurrence of the event, hold a fresh primary election to produce and submit a fresh candidate to INEC for the election concerned, according to Section 33.

Source: Legit.ng