The build-up to the 2023 general elections is becoming more interesting as the day goes by.

With three parties as the major front runners, Dele Momodu of the PDP believes the race is between his party and APC

Momodu did not fail to acknowledge Peter Obi of the Labour Party but was of the opinion that staging mega rallies like Obi is not a yardstick to win election

Renowned media mogul and politician, Dele Momodu has disclosed that Peter Obi, the bannerman of the Labour Party will struggle in the southwestern region of Nigeria during the commencement of the 2023 general elections.

As reported by TheCable, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his words said Obi will not “appreciable results” in the region.

Dele Momodu said Peter Obi's fanbase is mostly but that does not mean he will emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Dele Momodu

Momodu who is also a member of the presidential council of the PDP told Channels TV during an interview that the presidential race is between his party and the ruling All Progressive Congress APC.

The media mogul, however, did not fail to acknowledge Obi’s popularity among the youth but insisted that rallies are not a yardstick to win elections.

Momodu said:

“By the time you come to Lagos which is the traditional base of Asiwaju and of APC, you’re going to split into three because of the preponderance of the Igbo community."

“There would be Asiwaju, followed by Atiku and followed by Obi because there is a large number of Igbo people there and youth who believe in Obi. And that’s the most cosmopolitan state in Nigeria.”

Rallies, noise does not win election - Momodu to Obi

Momodu stated that the likes of Ogun state, Oyo state, and Lagos state are areas where the PDP has followership and will also compete gallantly to accrue votes.

While also reeling out all the advantages of the PDP in the southwest region, Momodu stated with confidence that Osun state solely belongs to his party ahead of the 2023 general elections

He said:

“We can make all the noise. You saw what happened in the last gubernatorial election in Osun state. There was no party outside those two that could make an appreciable impact.”

Speaking on the recent solidarity rally for Obi in Delta state, Momodu said there’s a likelihood that the participants are all from the southeast.

