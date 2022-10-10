Ahead of the 2023 elections, the PRP has dismissed the reports claiming that its presidential candidate, Kola Abiola, has withdrawn from the race

The party said the reports are untrue and affirmed that Abiola and his running mate, Haro Zego are in the race

Party faithful and the members of the public were urged to disregard the rumour in a statement sent out on Monday, October 10

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has debunked the rumour that its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Kola Abiola, has withdrawn.

In a statement released on Monday, October 10, on behalf of the Publicity Directorate, Muhammed Ishaq described the rumour as an unfounded falsehood.

2023 presidency: Kola Abiola is still in the race - PRP

The PRP said Abiola and his running mate, Haro Zego, are still very much in the race and advised party members and the public to ignore the rumours, The Nation reported.

The party also gave assurance that its candidate is poised to provide the critically needed leadership at Nigeria’s moment of need.

“The attention of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has been drawn to a report in circulation that our presidential candidate, Mr Kola Abiola is set to withdraw from the 2023 race.

“The report is entirely an unfounded falsehood. We call on Nigerians to disregard the report," the statement read in part.

2023 elections: How Kola Abiola clinched PRP's presidential ticket

Kola Abiola is the first child of late M.KO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, annulled presidential election.

He emerged as the PRP presidential candidate in June defeating Usman Bugaje, Patience Key and Gboluga Mosugu.

While Abiola got 2,097 votes from across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bugaje came second with 813 votes.

Ms Key and Mosugu got 329 and 263 votes to emerge third and fourth, respectively.

Kola Abiola speaks on ASUU strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2023 presidential candidate for the PRP, Kola Abiola said that the ongoing strike action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities would be resolved two months before the general elections.

Abiola, who spoke at the funeral service of the late governorship candidate of the PRP in Ogun state, David Bamgbos, said he is contesting president to disrupt the process.

He also noted that he is all out to win the 2023 presidential election under his party's platform, PRP.

