Senator Tolu Odebiyi has been enlisted among some of the top personalities that will be awarded a national honour by President Muhammadu Buhari

The lawmaker representing Ogun West senatorial district will be conferred the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON)

Meanwhile, Ambassador Henry Bello has lauded the lawmaker's millstone while also stating that it was a well deserved honour

Ahead of the much anticipated national honours ceremony slated for Tuesday, October 11, Ambassador Henry Bello has heaped praises on Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who will be conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

As contained in his congratulatory message made available to Legit.ng on Monday, October 10, Ambassador Bello described Senator Odebiyi as a man who has stood out distinctively with patriotism by making mind-bl*wing contributions to the national interest.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi hails from Ogun state and he represents the Ogun West senatorial district. Photo: Senator Tolu Odebiyi

He said the distinguished senator was able to reach all these milestones on the floor of the Red Chamber as Chairman of both Senate Committees on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Marine Transport respectively and as a member of other committees.

The Awardee is among several other prominent Nigerians being honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari in commemorating the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria, which began last week.

Senator Odebiyi is currently representing Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi is the scion of the late revered elder-statesman Senator Jonathan Odebiyi of the first republic.

Senator Odebiyi has paid his dues - Ambassador Bello

He said:

“The list of National Honours Awards is resplendent with names of personalities who have paid their dues through impacts on the Nigerian nation and her citizens.

“Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who bags Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) couldn’t have made the list judging by his contributions on the floor of the Nigerian Senate where he chairs the Federal Capital Territory, Marine Transport Committee, and several other committees.

“The recognition of Senator Odebiyi by President Buhari is apt and timely.

“In recognition of his sterling performance and quality contribution on the floor of the Senate, he was appointed a member of the ECOWAS Parliament to represent Nigeria.

“He is a man who is consistently driven by a sense of purpose and his genuine commitment to the wellbeing of his constituents.”

He further stated that:

“In view of the passion he has for the less privileged and the most vulnerable member of society, he launched the Tolu Odebiyi Foundation in 2019, whose four primary areas of focus are: Education, Health Care, Youth Welfare and Women/Widows Empowerment.

“He facilitated several healthcare programmes where he ensured that the Senior Citizens (Elders) of his District experienced stress-free access to medicare, as well as the recently concluded ophthalmic screening exercise to treat all eye disorders including cataracts and provision of eyeglasses, medic*tion, eye drops and surgery in his Constituency.

“As the recognition of this illustrious compatriot with a National Honours Award, by President Muhammadu Buhari, is a seal on Senator Tolu Odebiyi’s humanitarian contributions over the years.”

Senator Odebiyi is also the Grand Patron of the Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, MGGEL, a political support platform for the Tinubu/Shetima presidential campaign project.

A group which is committed to the same ideals which he passionately stands for - positioning his party for the upliftment of humanity and appropriate exploitation of natural resources for the good of mankind.

