The management of Dangote Cement has been cautioned against disrupting the peace and security situation in Kogi state

The warning to the company was issued by a civil society organisation, the Coalition for Truth and Justice

According to the coalition, the company is making effort to ensure to cause trouble in the state over its insistence of the state to recover its shares in Obajana cement factory

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

With the growing crisis between the Kogi state government and the management of Dangote Cement company over the ownership of the Obajana factory, the Coalition for Truth and Justice has accused the company of disrupting the peace and security in Kogi state.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, October 9, the coalition alleged that the insistence by the company on recovery of its shares in the Obajana cement factory is causing tension and agitation in the state.

The Dangote Cement company have been warned against disrupting the peace and security in Kogi state. Photo: Dangote Group

Source: Getty Images

Led by its secretary, Musa Attah, the coalition warned the company against deploying the tactic of name-calling and ultimately causing turmoil and threat to the security and peace of the people of Kogi state.

Attah quite a lot has been playing out since the Kogi state government sealed the cement company in the Obajana community over an ownership tussle.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

"The worrisome component of this underarm tactics is that Dangote Industries is yet to satisfactorily refute the claims by the Kogi state Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Femi Fanwo, that the company held a clandestine meeting at which it plotted to sabotage the state using federal might.

"The dangerous plot includes actions to disrupt the peace and destabilize Kogi State over the insistence of the state to recover its shares in the company.

"These planned activities by the Dangote Group of Company will have far-reaching effects. Considering that the plan of using Dangote trucks to block the flow of traffic for instance would hamper recovery from the fuel shortages caused by the disruptions from the flooding of the road that had prevented haulage of petrol.

Further accusing the company of peddling stories that suggest a mob action by the Kogi state government against the Dangote Group, Attah noted that the report of an inquiry by the state showed evidence of shady dealings which led to the recommendation of the constitution of a specialized technical committee.

State establishes committee to tackle the situation

The committee according to Attah was saddled with the responsibility of evaluating the entire transaction on Obajana Cement Company Limited.

He, however, warned the halt further attacks on the people and government of Kogi adding that if the company thinks that it has a claim to Obajana Cement Company plc, in spite of the documents released by the state government, it should go to court.

He added:

"We warn that on no account should Dangote trucks obstruct traffic flow in any part of Kogi state.

"We advise other states where Dangote Industries operate to urgently review transactions entered into with the company by their past administration so that they can remedy any identified lapses since the company has proven to be addicted to policy manipulation and government capture.

"We urge the Federal Government to take steps to restore citizens’ confidence and prove that Dangote Industries does not own Nigeria as the company’s officials were captured on tape as saying at the meeting where they plotted to sabotage Kogi state and by extension the whole of Nigeria."

Responsibility to Kogi residents

Attah also called on the people of Kogi to unite along party, ethnic and sectarian lines to support the state government in addressing the excesses of a monster that has too often made their state a killing field in its pursuit of profit.

On his own, he assured that the coalition will continue to monitor the development in Kogi state and will respond as necessary.

Kogi govt moves to take over Obajana cement plant from Dangote, company reacts

Kogi state government is looking at taking over Obajana cement plants from Dangote Industries Limited.

The move is set to have a serious effect on Dangote's wealth as the factory in Obajana is its biggest cement plant in Africa.

Dangote Industries Limited has reacted to the move and also the sealing of the factory.

Dangote, Rabiu companies dominate the list of most valuable manufacturing companies

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dangote cement and BUA cement are Nigeria's two most valuable listed manufacturing companies.

BUA foods, another company, owned by Abdulsamad, sat in the third position, while Nestle Nigeria completed the list of top four valuable manufacturing companies.

The ranking of the banks is according to data from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Source: Legit.ng