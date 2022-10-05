Kogi, Lokoja - The former governor of Kogi state, Ibrahim Idris has been summoned by the state parliament over an alleged revenue shortchanged by some companies operating in the state.

As reported by This Day, Idris will be appearing before the parliament's ad-hoc committee to answer pertinent questions to aid the investigation process of the allegations before the committee.

The administration of ex-Governor Ibrahim Idris negotiated the agreement for the Obajana cement plant in Kogi state. Photo: Aliko Dangote, Ibrahim Idris

Legit.ng gathered that the ad-hoc committee made this submission during the parliament's plenary session on Tuesday, October 4.

It was gathered that investigations were seeking to unearth how the state's 10 percent share in the Obajana Cement was transferred to Dangote Industries Limited.

As part of the investigation process, the parliament resorted to inviting the former governor following the submission of the ad-hoc committee's report on the matter.

Speaking during the plenary session, Mathew Kolawole, Speaker of the parliament said the investment of the Dangote company in the state over the years is being appreciated by the people of the state.

He, however, stated that the parliament would like to know the benefits of this investment to the state and its people.

Kolawole said the involvement of the former governor dates back to his tenure when the first treaty was agreed upon between the state and the cement company.

Dangote group appeals to Kogi parliament for amicable settlement

On the part of the cement company, they pleaded for more time in other to get necessary documents in place that will be presented to the ad-hoc committee of the parliament.

Similarly, the parliament has also given a ruling order to the state's internal revenue agency to make available all the taxation stipulations involved in the agreement between the state and Dangote Cement.

Legit.ng gathered that there were disparities in the claims to ascertain the actual amount being paid by Dangote Cement to the state government.

In the preliminary investigation, the company had claimed to pay N14 billion in taxes to the state government.

Contrastingly, the state internal revenue service debunked the claim, which in turn led to the state parliament requesting veritable documents of proof to ascertain the real amount.

However, the legal counsel of Dangote Group, Liman Salihu has appealed to the state parliament for a more subtle approach to the resolution process in the case.

Salihu urged that all concerned parties should come together and settle the situation amicably.

