President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his happiness and satisfaction with the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists.

He also commended the military as well as other security agencies for its development.

The president made this known in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘President Buhari welcomes release of train hostages, urges military to sustain momentum.’

Buhari said the nation owed the military and all other security and intelligence agencies a debt of gratitude for the successful conduct of the operation leading to the release of the hostages, saying that these agencies had shown outstanding capabilities over this period that the whole world will not fail to take note of.

“This country’s Armed Forces are as good as any. Given needed support and encouragement as we have been doing, there is no task that they cannot accomplish. I commend them for this remarkable outcome,” the President said.

Source: Legit.ng