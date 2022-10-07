Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, will not enjoy the support of his former party, APGA, in 2023

Chinedu Obigwe, the national coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, stated this in Awka on Thursday, October 6

Obigwe was reacting to a statement made by Governor Soludo denying the rumour that he asked APGA members not to work for Obi

Akwa, Anambra state - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it will not work for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

The national coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, stated this in Awka on Thursday, October 6.

APGA said Peter Obi will not enjoy its support in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obigwe made the statement after Governor Chukwuma Soludo clarified that he did not order APGA members to work against Obi.

There had been rumours that Soludo ordered the party faithful to work against Obi, claiming that the Anambra state governor is planning to succeed Atiku Abubakar if the PDP presidential candidate wins in 2023.

However, Soludo, through his media aide, Christian Aburime, denied the rumour.

APGA will work for its candidates, not Peter Obi - Obigwe

Speaking further, Obigwe said it is in the best interest of the APGA faithful to work against Obi in favour of APGA candidates, The Punch reported.

He maintained that APGA has remained committed to working in favour of all its candidates in the elections.

According to him, anybody expecting APGA to work in favour of the former Anambra State governor in this 2023 election is dwelling in “self-deceit and living in fool’s paradise”.

“Our self-acclaimed Saint Peter Obi as the Labour Party presidential candidate has nothing in common with APGA as a party and APGA faithful, because he is now a political enemy.

“Labour Party members will work against APGA candidates in the forthcoming general election and it is also expected of APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi and other Labour Party candidates in the election.

“Anybody expecting APGA faithful to work in favour of Peter Obi in this 2023 election is dwelling in self-deceit and living in fool’s paradise," he said.

Soludo does not need to tell APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi , says Obigwe

The national coordinator of the APGA Media Warriors Forum added that Governor Soludo does not need to tell the APGA faithful to work against Obi "because they already know that it is the right thing for them to do".

“The evil plot of Obi for APGA candidates to suffer bandwagon effect in this 2023 general election will fail.

“It will die a natural death because APGA faithful are committed to working in favour of all APGA candidates in this 2023 general election,” Obigwe added.

