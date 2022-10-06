Ahead of the 2023 elections, a young APC chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, said his party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will rebuild Nigeria if elected

Obidike who is director general of the Conference of APC Support Groups said the former Lagos governor is the messiah sent to fix Nigeria's challenges

The APC chieftain spoke about what Tinubu will do in the areas of electricity, education, health, petroleum, among others

FCT, Abuja - Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured Nigerians that 2023 is a year of breakthrough.

The director general of the Conference of APC Support Groups said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 6.

Obidike Chukwuebuka, APC member, described Bola Tinubu, the party's presidential candidate, as the messiah sent by God to build Nigeria. Photo credits: Obidike Chukwuebuka, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obidike said the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the "messiah" the God sent to "rebuild Nigeria".

His words:

”God has sent us messiah (Tinubu) to rebuild Nigeria. Many never believed in Jesus until he started performing. Asiwaju is divinely anointed to lead us to promise land.

"Tinubu's administration will build an efficient, fast-growing, and well-diversified emerging economy with a real GDP growth averaging 12 per cent annually for the next four years, translating into millions of new jobs during this period.

"On infrastructure, Tinubu will “Build A New Nigeria (BANN)” by developing a National Infrastructure Plan, which will cover strategic roads, bridges, rail, water, power, seaports, and airports spanning the length and breadth of the country."

"He would target an electricity distribution goal of 15,000 megawatts across the country and ensure a sustainable 24/7 supply. On Electricity, I will embark on a renewed action-oriented focus and take immediate and urgent action on resolving existing challenges of power generation plants, gas purchasing, pricing, transmission, and distribution. My administration’s critical goal is to have 15,000 megawatts distributable to all categories of consumers nationwide to ensure 24/7 sustainable supply within the next four years.”

What Tinubu will do about the petroleum sector - Obidike

Obidike said he is optimistic that Tinubu if elected, will establish a National Strategic Reserve for Petroleum Products to stabilise supply during unexpected shortages or surplus periods. This will eliminate any form of product shortages and prevent wild swings in prices.

He added that the APC presidential flagbearer will actively engage with the private sector at the highest levels to listen to the concerns of foreign investors and to ensure commitment to creating enabling policies in which their businesses can survive and thrive.

Tinubu will eradicate university strikes

According to Obidike, Tinubu's administration will eradicate strikes by tertiary institution workers by encouraging the tertiary institutions to source funds through grants and corporate sponsorships, with all the institutions granted financial autonomy.

"Just like education, he'll increase the funding for health care in the annual budget to 10 per cent. According to him, the National Health Insurance Scheme will be relaunched to grant health insurance cover to most Nigerians," the young APC chieftain concluded.

2023 Elections: Bola Tinubu returns to Nigeria from UK

Meanwhile, after days of speculations on his whereabouts, Tinubu has finally returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The private plane of the APC presidential candidate landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday, October 6.

Tinubu was received at the airport by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and other senior APC officials.

