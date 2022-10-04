Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Catholic Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, has been sent to a monastery by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Callistus Onaga

Onaga, while appointing Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi to be in charge of the adoration ministry, transferred Mbaka to the monastery for an undisclosed period of time

Fr. Mbaka's transfer has resulted to protest from members of the catholic adoration ministry, who almost lynch the acting spiritual head of the church

Members of the Catholic Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, staged another protest on Sunday, October 2, which was the first day after the opening of the ministry from its three months suspension.

The worshippers are protesting against the removal of Fr. Ejike Mbaka as the head of the Adoration Chapel and transferred to the monastery by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Callistus Onaga, BBC News Pidgin reported.

Why Catholic church sends Fr. Mbaka to Enugu

Source: Instagram

Onaga transferred Mbaka to Monastery while he appointed Rev. Fr Anthony Amadi to be in charge of the Adoration Ministry.

While holding green leaves, the adoration worshippers marched to Fr. Mbaka’s compound shouting, "we say no," "we no go gree".

What is Monastery?

A monastery is a private building where a group of people who have dedicated their lives to seclusion and, according to religious vows, live.

Those who live in Catholic monasteries are monks or nuns, men and women who live a life of abstinence from pleasure for spiritual purposes.

These people either live alone or live with other monks.

Monastery sometimes has groups of buildings, including workplaces, libraries and even hospitals.

People that live in monasteries are expected to dedicate all their life to their monestry.

The head of a Catholic monastery is often called Abbot.

How long would Mbaka stay at the monastery?

While speaking on his journey to the monestery, Mbaka said he did not know how long he would stay there for the disciplinary action.

His statement reads in part:

“So, while I proceed to the monastery to continue with the remaining disciplinary exercises, as directed; I wouldn’t know how long; but the church has appointed Fr Anthony Amadi, one of us, to be overseeing all affairs of the ministry, to be assisted by other priests, pending my return, by the grace of God,” Mbaka stated.

