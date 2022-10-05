Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, claimed 18 governors have declared their support for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Isiguzoro added that an independent survey showed that more groups would forge stronger alliances to support Obi ahead of the 2023 elections

Note that the apex Igbo socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo is different from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide which Isiguzoro claimed to represent

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Eighteen (18) sitting governors are allegedly backing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, according to a report by Daily Independent.

The newspaper cited Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, as saying this in a statement released on Wedenesday, October 5, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

“As we speak, about 18 Governors from the North and the South, cutting across party lines, are behind the scenes putting up structures for Obi to win the 2023 election," he said.

Isiguzoro further alleged that apart from the unnamed governors, a number of the country’s past leaders were also backing Obi’s candidature.

Peter Obi: More groups to back LP presidential candidate, says Isiguzoro

Isiguzoro also claimed that an independent survey conducted across the political divides revealed that more groupings would forge stronger alliances to support Obi to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“This is a movement to take back Nigeria from the days of locusts, greedy and selfish politicians.

“It is a movement to rescue the country from adversity, economic slump, ASUU strike, insecurity and corruption.

“Nigerians have demonstrated readiness to take back their country through the ballot box and it behoves on the INEC to make the votes count,” he was quoted as saying.

Ohanaeze Indigbo disowns "Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide"

Legit.ng notes that the Igbo socio-cultural, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had earlier dissociated itself from Isiguzoro and the "Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide "

The group disowned Isiguzoro after releasing a statement that Ohanaeze Ndigbo said Igbo people would only support the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if he chooses someone from the southeast as his running mate and with a pledge to ensure that the zone produces his successor after four years.

"Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is an impostor and agent of destabilization," the Igbo socio-cultural said.

