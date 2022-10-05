Peter Obi has urged Nigerians severally to trust him as he promised to use available funds to improve the nation’s educational sector

The Labour Party presidential candidate is known for his passion for the education sector, especially during his time as Anambra governor

Beyond investing in education, Obi is also known for continually seeking knowledge as he has continued to improve himself through executive education courses

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, Labour Party's presidential candidate, prides himself as one politician who has a passion for education and the records are there for all to see.

As governor of Anambra, Obi initiated massive government intervention in education and the state became number one in WAEC and NECO when he held sway as the chief executive.

Peter Obi has participated in 11 executive education programs both in Nigeria and abroad. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi has attended 11 executive education courses which signify he takes acquiring knowledge seriously and as a continuous program years after his university education.

Below are the executive courses attended by Obi after his BA Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Lagos Business School, Nigeria (Chief Executive Program)

2. Harvard Business School, Boston, U.S.A. (Mid to Mid Marketing)

3. Harvard Business School, Boston, U.S.A. (Changing the Game)

4. London School of Economics (Financial Management/Business Policy)

5. Columbia Business School, New York, U.S.A. (Marketing Management)

6. Institute for Management Development, Switzerland (Senior Executive Program)

7. Institute for Management Development, Switzerland (Break-Through Program for CEOs)

8. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, U.S.A. (Advanced Executive Program)

9. Kellogg School of Management U.S.A. (Global Advanced Management Program)

10. Oxford University: Said Business School, (Advanced Management & Leadership Program)

11. Cambridge University: George Business School (Advanced Leadership Program).

ASUU strike: LP spokesman says Peter Obi can resolve lecturers' demands in 24 hours

Meanwhile, as the ASUU strike lingers, the Labour Party says its presidential candidate can address the lecturers' concerns in 24 hours.

The party's spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, says Peter Obi can resolve knotty issues because he thinks outside the box.

Tanko further stated that the plans of Obi for Nigeria are progressive and aimed at stimulating production.

ASUU strike will end when more private universities are established, says Imumolen

On his part, Accord Party presidential candidate Professor Christopher Imumolen has called on the Nigerian authorities to reduce the stiffness surrounding the regulation of the crucial sector to allow private players to inject excellence.

He said with more private players in the sector, ASUU strike is likely to be a thing of the past.

According to him, education is the fulcrum that carries national development and human capital enhancement, and it should not be shut down as Nigeria is currently doing.

Source: Legit.ng