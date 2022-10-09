Rumours that the ABU plans to withdraw the certificate of Inuwa Kashifu has been denied by the school authorities

In any case, according to the school, the Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency was never its student

ABU's director of public affairs, Auwalu Umar stated that Kashifu has never attended the institution for any academic program

FCT, Abuja - The management of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has refuted a claim that it threatened to withdraw the certificate of Inuwa Kashifu, Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The purported threat was over the official's comments on the integrity tests for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a payment platform developed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Kashifu's has been exonerated by the management of ABU following rumours about his status as a student of the school. Photo credit: @NITDANigeria

Source: Facebook

ABU director of public affairs, Auwalu Umar said Kashifu never attended the institution for any academic program.

The DG holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi, and has certifications in leadership, innovation, telecommunications, service management, networking and solutions design.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some were obtained from Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Oxford University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

A statement seen by Legit.ng by Umar noted that at no time did ABU management issue a threat to revoke the official's degree.

His words:

“After all, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, from records available, never attended Ahmadu Bello University for any academic programme, be it undergraduate, graduate or sub-degree.”

Some media reports, however, stated that the threat letter over UTAS was issued by ASUU-ATBU branch.

According to the reports, they said after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on March 9, 2022, Kashifu implied that UTAS failed vulnerability test (security integrity), User Acceptance Test (UAT), stress load test, as well as the hardware requirements.

Reacting, the Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting (NADIR) described the move as “laughable and ill-advised.”

The spokesperson, Bello Shehu wondered why the NITDA chief was being targeted for discharging his duties.

He said:

“In a desperate bid to blackmail a public official into lowering the bars of his mandate and succumbing to selfish inclinations, ASUU have resorted to threats.

“Has the union now usurped the mandate of the University Senate in awarding degree certificates?

“Is there a legally recognised marriage of convenience between labour unionism and award of degree certificates in ATBU?

“Isn’t ASUU overstepping its boundaries and arrogating to itself an authority outside its jurisdiction?”

NITDA shortlisted for international awards in Germany

Recall that NITDA was recently shortlisted for the Digital Communication Awards (DCA) for its campaign on Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity.

NITDA was named in the public affairs category alongside the Irish Pharmac*eutical Healthcare Association, PLMR Communication of the United Kingdom, Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Wirtschaftskammer Österreich and IHK Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Kiel, Germany.

The DCA, hosted by Quadriga University of Applied Sciences in Germany, was launched in 2011 as a contest in digital communications on practical and academic levels.

FG rolls out code for regulating Twitter, Facebook, others

In a related development, NITDA recently announced the release of new regulations guiding the operation of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

The agency made the announcement of the new regulation via a statement by its spokesperson, Hadiza Umar.

According to Umar, the new regulation is expected to guide and protect the fundamental human rights of Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country as well as define guidelines for interacting in the digital ecosystem.

Source: Legit.ng