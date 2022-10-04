For some Nollywood actors, Peter Obi is more than a presidential candidate; he is a phenomenon in Nigeria

Such actors like Patience Ozokwo, John Okafor, and Alex Osifo among others, believe that there is only one option for Nigeria in 2023: Obi

This is why the thespians on Monday, October 3, launched a GoFundMe account to support the Labour Party's flagbearer

Lagos - Some notable Nollywood actors who have been household names are all-out in their support for the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP).

Not just that, the Nigerian actors, led by Kenneth Iyere, have also opened a GoFundMe account to sponsor campaigns and moves for Obi's emergence as Nigeria's next president, PM News reports.

The Nollywood actors believe that Obi is now a phenomenon

The unveiling of the account was done on Monday, October 3, in Lagos with actors like Patience Ozokwo and Mr. Ibu in attendance.

Patience and Ibu, alongside some of their colleagues, joined a political movement, 40Million Ballots Movement, on Monday to launch the account named ‘Fund40MB Donation Campaign’, The Nation added.

2023 presidency: Purpose of the fundraising

Iyere, describing the initiative as a youth-driven 2023 ballot revolution, noted that it is meant to fund support across Nigeria for Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Moreover, Iyere said the fundraising was to confront some politicians who might intend to sway Nigerian youths with money to their side, having weaponised poverty.

His words:

“This is independent of Peter Obi and the Labour Party. We are financing every interest group that will work for democracy and a democratic transition in favour of Peter Obi.

“The funds we are also going to raise through this medium shall be used to fight rigging, violence and all forms of malpractice. That’s why the FUND40MB Donation Campaign has been kicked started today.

“When youths have risen up, anything is possible. The youth are ready to take back their nation. The time for Nigeria’s political redemption is now.

“Nigeria has just one upward option, and that is the youth revolution. Peter Obi is no longer himself, he has become a global phenomenon."

List of actors for Peter Obi

Actors who were in attendance and in support of the movement for Obi included the following:

Patience Ozokwo Klint De Drunk John Okafor (Mr. Ibu) Jerry Williams Paul Obazele Rita Arum Joyce Kalu Bishop Ime Alex Osifo Ejezie Rollas (the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria)

2023 elections: Full list of Nollywood actors in Tinubu's campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had appointed some notable Nollywood actors as members of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council. They are expected to garner support for him ahead of 2023.

One of the outstanding personalities from the entertainment industry is Zack Orji who has been appointed as director of performing arts (PFA).

Orji is to work in the southeast zone.

