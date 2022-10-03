The opposition PDP has been strengthened as it welcomes over 5000 members from the ruling APC ahead of the 2023 elections

Hon Collins Adama, former vice chairman of the Igalamela/Odolu local government area, led other APC members to the PDP

Speaking about why they left the APC, Adama said the ruling party has failed Nigerians and urged Nigerians to vote the party out in 2023

Avrugo, Kogi state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly lost over 5000 members to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kogi state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC members defected to the PDP on Sunday, October 2, in Avrugo and neighbouring ward in the Igalamela/Odolu local government area of Kogi state.

Over 5000 APC members dumped the APC for the PDP in Kogi state. Photo credit: SamAguma Aguma Smn

The development is expected to boost the ambition of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other candidates.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the former vice chairman of the Igalamela/Odolu local government area, Hon Collins Adama, led other party members to defect to the PDP.

APC has failed Nigerians, says Adama

At the event organised to welcome the new defectors, Adama said the ruling APC has failed Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to vote out bad leadership in 2023 just as he warned that any mistake made now will spell doom for the nation.

Adama added that the APC should be ready to pack their load from both Kogi state and at the national level.

Legit.ng gathers that the defectors were received into the PDP by the chairman of the Igalamela/Odolu local government area, Attai Ndamusa Salifu and the state assembly candidate, Umar Zakito.

2023 elections: APC supporters burn their brooms, defect to PDP in Bauchi

In a related development, some supporters of the APC in Bauchi state have defected to the PDP as Nigeria heads toward the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar Adamu Barde, a special assistant on domestic affairs to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, received the new defectors at a ceremony held in Duguri district over the weekend.

Hundreds of APC members dumped the party for the PDP during the ceremony. The decampees were also seen in photos burning their brooms, the symbol of the APC.

