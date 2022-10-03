The APC women's presidential campaign team list has been generating reactions on social media since it has been released

The reactions are a result of top Nollywood actors such as Joke Silva, Fathia Balogun, Sola Kosoko and many others who appeared on the list unexpectedly

Just as it is in the APC presidential campaign council list, the name of the vice-president's wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, is also missing on the list

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of its Women Presidential Campaign Team for the 2023 elections.

The campaign for the 2023 elections officially started after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed September 28 as the commencement date for the February presidential election.

The women’s team will work together for the party's success in the presidential poll, as seen on the Twitter handle of the APC presidential campaign council.

The women’s list came after the party initially released a general list of the presidential campaign council nominees.

Just as it is in the APC presidential campaign council where the name of the vice president Yemi Osinbajo was missing, so it is in the women’s list, where the name of the vice-president’s wife, Dolapo, cannot be found.

First Lady, Aisha Buhari is named the grand patron of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 women's presidential campaign team.

The total number of people that make the list is 944.

The chairman and co-chairman of the team are Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Hajiya Nana Shettima.

The team also included names of coordinators, advisory councils and different committees.

Other people on the list are governors’ wives, ministers’ wives, politicians and people from different works of life, from the entertainment industry to the media.

Some of the names on the list, particularly from the entertainment industry, have generated social media reactions.

Notable among them are Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Fathia Balogun, Madam Saje, and Sola Kosoko, among others.

