The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government to intervene in the organ harvesting trial of Senator Ike Ekweremadu

The appeal by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo comes shortly after some kinsmen of the lawmaker urged notable Nigerians to throw their weight in support of Ekweremadu

According to Ohanaeze, Ekweremadu has served Nigeria in different capacity and should not be left to suffer alone

The Nigerian government has been urged to mount diplomatic pressure on the government of the United Kingdom to transfer the trial of former deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu to Nigeria.

The request for Ekweremadu's trial on alleged organ harvesting to be transferred from the UK to Nigeria was made by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has pleaded with the Nigerian government to intervene on Ekweremadu's trial in the UK. Photo: Nigerian Senate

Source: Depositphotos

Leadership reports that the apex Igbo socio-cultural group also accused the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami who doubles as the minister of justice is biased and selective on the matter.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the group on behalf of George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chiedozie Ogbonnia cited several cases in the past, which he noted were similar to Ekweremmadu’s current case, which the federal government waded in.

The group also insisted that it is important that the FG does not abandon Ekweremadu and is not left by himself.

A conspiracy against the Ekweremadus

The Punch reports that further accusing the UK of conspiracy in the trial of the Nigerian lawmaker, the group insisted that since Ekweremamdu made it clear he was applying for a visa for David Ukpo Nwamini as an organ donor for his daughter, it was wrong for the British government to subject him and his wife to trial.

The group said:

“There is nothing beyond diplomatic redemption once the political will is there.

“It is rather curious that the AGF is making reference to Nigeria “Child Rights Act” more than a month after the UK Court ruled that the “donor” is not a child. One would expect Nigeria to feel scandalised by the initial contempt by the British authorities in discountenancing an official document of Nigeria on the “donor’s” age in the first place and feel disrespected by the continued refusal to grant Ekweremadu bail for a clearly bailable offence.

“We reckon that Nigeria could never meet the same treatment to a British parliamentarian of Ekweremadu’s pedigree."

Ekweremadu's service to Nigeria at different levels

Ohanaeze also noted that Ekweremadu has served Nigeria meritoriously in various capacities and should be accorded all the needed assistance to scale through his dark times.

The group added:

“We urge the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr. Geffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nigeria High Commission in the UK, the Senate and House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to burnish their diplomatic channels in ensuring that Ekweremadu and the wife get the desired assistance by transferring the case to Nigeria.”

