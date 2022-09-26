Anslem Ijebor, a contestant of the PDP house of representatives ticket in Edo state, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

The PDP stalwart said the political party's affiliation should not stand in the way of the country's progress

Ijebor vowed to never recent in mobilizing and sensitizing people to support the presidential hopeful as he has the instinct that Obi is the best choice in the 2023 elections

Lafia, Nasarawa - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s ticket for the house of representatives contestant in the party’s primary in Edo state, Anslem Ijebor, promises strong mobilization for Peter Obi.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been endorsed by Ijebor, who promised never to relent in mobilizing and sensitizing people to galvanize vote for him, Nigerian Tribune reported.

PDP stalwart endorses Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi, among others, has been a strong front-runner in the 2023 presidential race.

Ijebor made the revelation in Lafia on Sunday, September 25, adding that his political ambition was secondary to Nigeria’s collective interest.

Why opposition members are endorsing Peter Obi?

According to him, when Peter Obi emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, he felt

“This is the right person to lead the country on the path of development and growth.”

The PDP stalwart added that he made up his mind to join and work for the emergence of Peter Obi as the winner of the 2023 elections.

He said even though he is still a card-carrying member of the main opposition party:

“Political party affiliation shouldn’t stand in the way of our country’s progress.”

