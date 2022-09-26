The calls for Iyorchia Ayu's removal as the PDP national chairman gain a boost on Sunday when some youths join the call in Katsina state

The protesting youths under the aegis of a coalition of northern Nigeria PDP youth movement said Ayu should honor his words that he would resign if a north presidential candidate emerged

However, the state chapter of the PDP said that the protesting youths are not members of the Katsina chapter of the party

Katsina City Gate, Katsina - The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new shape as the Coalition of Northern Nigerian PDP Youth Movement staged a protest in Katsina City Gate, demanding the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

But the leadership of the PDP in Katsina state dissociated itself from the protest, saying that the protesters were not party members and that the party would not support any unconstitutional move, This Day reported.

Tension in PDP camps as youths stage protest against Ayu Photo Credit: PDP Update

Source: Facebook

Why are youths protesting for Ayu's removal in northern state?

The youths, on Sunday, September 25, carry different placards with inscriptions such as:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

‘Ayu Must Resign,’ ‘PDP Is Not a Private Company’, ‘Fulfil Your Promise’, Northern Youths: We are for justice and fairness, insisting Ayu must be removed from office before the 2023 polls.

The protesters' leader, Shehu Isa-Dan’Inna, told journalists that the PDP national chairman should fulfill his promise that he would resign if a northern presidential candidate emerged.

He said:

“We are calling on the national chairman to fulfil his promise. Ayu said immediately after the convention, when a northern Nigerian emerged as the PDP flag bearer he was going to step down.”

Are PDP leaders supporting calls for Ayu's removal?

On his side, the Katsina PDP chairman, Salisu Majigiri, said Ayu could not be removed without giving recourse to the party's constitutional provision.

“They are not PDP members. We don’t know them. May be they are sent from somewhere to come and bring issue that are not for Katsina State.

"They are not here at the PDP headquarters, they are not at the local government level,” he said.

2023: How karma is hunting Atiku, Wike, Ayu, others in PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that karma is set to hunt the PDP and key stakeholders over their failure to honour the call for southern presidency come 2023

The largest opposition, which is supposed to have built on the weakness of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration on security and inflation, decided to present a northern candidate against the nationalistic view

The party had claimed that the south enjoyed more power than the north in its 16 years of rule, but nationalistically, many southerners believe power should not stay in the north after 8 years of Buhari

Source: Legit.ng