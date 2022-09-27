The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the death of his mother

While in Ondo state, Obi showered praises on the APC governor whom he described as an honest and truthful politician whom Nigerians need at this present time

Interestingly, Obi also supported the governor's move to empower the Amotekun corps in the state with more arms

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Tuesday, September 27, said the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, represents what Nigerians desire at this present time.

Obi described Governor Akeredolu as a leader who speaks the truth at all times no matter the consequences, PM News reported.

Peter Obi visit Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

The LP Presidential candidate spoke during a condolence visit to the governor at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Obi said:

“I urge you to continue in that direction. You represent one of those things Nigerians desire, ability to speak the truth no matter the consequences.”

Obi comforts Akeredolu over his mother's death and also backed his move to empower Amotekun Corps

He supported Governor Akeredolu on his move to arm the Amotekun Corps, saying the Governor must continue to do his best to defend his people.

Obi condoled the Governor on the demise of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, JP, praying God to grant her eternal rest.

