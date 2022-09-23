The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said that he is not worried about being suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by its leaders.

Wike made this disclosure during his live broadcast media chat with journalists in Port Harcourt Rivers state capital city.

Wike said those who abandoned the PDP prior to the 2015 elections do not have the right to suspend him from the party. Photo: Governor Wike

Furious that members of the party who parade themselves as leaders and have not contributed any form of electoral value to the PDP are bent on raising the dust about slamming sanctions on him, the governor asked who will suspend him.

However, noting that he is not bigger than the PDP, Governor Wike said those who abandoned the party prior to the 2015 general election to join the winning party do not have the temerity to suspend him.

His words:

"Who will suspend me? What do you think is my job here?

“I'm not saying I'm bigger than the party but those who ran away from the party cannot suspend me from the party.

"I beg them, today, today, they should come and suspend me. Anything they see, they will take.”

Further taking a swipe at some of the supposed party leaders, WIke said some people have never won their units or state for the PDP but yet go about boasting that they will sanction him.

He added:

"Since 1999, PDP has never won Yobe state.

You have zero in your state and Rivers has been bringing 100. But you're running up and down saying you'll sanction the man who has done so much for the party."

Barely 8 months from leaving office, Wike opens up on where he will live at end of his tenure

Governor Nyesom Wike had said that he has done so well for his people in such a way he will not be worried about living among them in the state.

The governor said even with his position, he never used to sleep in the Federal Capital Territory like most of his colleagues. Wike has assured the people of Rivers that he would continue to live in the state after his tenure as governor.

Governor Wike said that there must be something fundamentally wrong with governors who serve in their state and relocate to another place after their tenure.

Dumping PDP for another party? Wike finally opens up, breathes fire ahead 2023 election

Reports that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike had plans to leave the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has been debunked.

This was disclosed by the governor himself, who said that he was going to remain in the PDP with his supporters.

Wike also accused some key leaders of the PDP of dumping the party in 2015, when they were most needed.

