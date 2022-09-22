The PDP middle-belt youths have described Governor Wike and his cohorts as political desperados

This is coming after Governor Wike and his camp withdrew from the presidential campaign council of the party

According to the group, they advised the Rivers state governor to let down his guard and accept the decision of the party's hierarchy

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Middle belt Youth has vehemently condemned the continuous call by Governor Nyesom Wike and his cohorts for the resignation of the party's national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 22, the youths described the Rivers state governor and his camp as political desperados.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu has been in the middle of a heated crisis within the PDP with the incessant call for his removal by Governor Wike and other party chieftains. Photo: PDP

As contained in the statement said:

"Governor Wike's actions and his cohorts lately portray them as political desperados whose actions are self-seeking and do not represent the collective interest of the southern extraction of the party.

"As it has always been in their culture to rock the boat when it does not align with their voyage; Wike and his cohorts are at it again throwing tantrums at the Chairman of the People's Democratic Party."

While referring to past occurrences in the party, the group accused Governor Wike of masterminding the exit of the party's former national chairman, Uche Secondus.

PDP youths blast Bode George, Ortom

The group also hit out at the party's powerful southwest chieftain, Chief Olabode George, who has continually pitched tent with Governor Wike.

The PDP middle youth further harped on his failure to secure Lagos for the party since the inception of democracy in 1999.

The group also expressed their disappointment in Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, a fellow kinsman of the embattled national chairman.

The Benue state governor is also one of the key figures in Governor Wike's camp seeking the removal of Senator Ayu as national chairman of PDP.

The PDP middle belt youth said:

"We wish to state our disappointment in Governor Samuel Ortom who rather than protect the middle belt stake in the PDP has taken a side against the party leadership just to satisfy his benefactor and master Gov Wike. It is sad that rather than drive the middle belt political renaissance, he has eaten his vomit of middle belt defense on the table of self-aggrandizement."

The group, however, urged those causing tantrums in the party to let down their guard and respect the decision of the national working committee (NWC) and the national executive council (NEC) to retain Senator Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

