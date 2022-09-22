PDP federal lawmaker, Toby Okechukwu, has said he will not be seeking re-election on the Labour Party's platform

Okechukwu made the clarification after INEC listed him as the Labour Party candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu state

The deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives had failed to secure the PDP’s ticket to seek re-election in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Toby Okechukwu, a PDP member of the House of Representatives, has denied seeking re-election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 general elections.

Okechukwu said this in a statement sighted by Legit.ng after his name was listed as the LP candidate on the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, denies seeking re-election on the platform of the Labour Party. Photo credit: Hon Toby Okechukwu

The lawmaker who is the deputy minority leader of the House of Representatives reiterated that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Okechukwu, who is representing the Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency in Enugu state at the House, therefore, faulted the inclusion of his name on the list of LP candidates by INEC.

Legit.ng gathers that Okechukwu who had failed to secure the PDP’s ticket to seek re-election in 2023 insisted he would not run on the platform of the LP.

The statement read:

“My attention has been drawn to the list of candidates for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on 20th September, 2022, wherein my name was published as the Labour Party candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State.

“I wish to state that I will not be contesting as the candidate of the Labour Party or any other party in the said election. I remain a member of the Peoples Democratic Party."

I have informed LP chairman of my decision - Okechukwu

Okechukwu said he has conveyed his decision not to run on the LP's platform to the party's national chairman.

“I deeply appreciate and can never take for granted the overwhelming goodwill of my leaders, constituents and their wish for me to be on the ballot in the 2023 general election," the PDP lawmaker said.

Reactions trail Okechukwu's statement

Ikechukwubuikekaikenine Udenta commented on Facebook:

"Senior man I can not deny the fact that you are a good man but you have taken a very wrong choice from your decision, please join the winning party and continue as a good candidate as always."

Emmanuel Ojeh said:

"Capacity Leader God is your strength."

Ibeabuchi Chijioke said:

"We will miss you in the green chambers and we look forward to your service in other capacity in the future."

Okenwa IfeanyiKing said:

"He has plans..... Omeiheukwu should better screen his submitted credentials as Toby might have spotted some lopeholes n lapses. Incumbent Nigerian political office holders don't easily give up even when they still have 1% chances to strike!"

INEC releases final list of candidates for presidential, senatorial and House of Reps elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC on Tuesday evening, September 20, published the final list of candidates for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, the commission said it approved the final list of candidates “pursuant to section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election”.

According to INEC, there are 18 presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections.

