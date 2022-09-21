CEREDEMS-Africa and PAN have disclosed plans to independently monitored elections campaigns which will officially commence on September 28

In a statement sent to the media, the groups revealed that no less than 100 volunteers have been recruited for the project across the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT

The CEREDEMS-Africa executive director said real-time monitoring of the elections campaign will improve the general credibility of the election

FCT, Abuja - The centre for research on the development of African media, governance and society (CEREDEMS Africa) and Positive Agenda Nigeria (PAN) has revealed plans to monitor the political campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement sent to legit.ng, the group said it has over 100 volunteers in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Why political campaigns should be monitored?

Mustapha Muhammad, the executive director of the CEREDEMS-Africa, said arrangement has been made by the centre to execute the project, which is tagged:

"Improving Credible General Elections in Nigeria Through Real-Time Monitoring of Campaigns in Physical and Virtual Platforms project of the 2023 Nigerian Presidential Election."

The group hinted that the project commenced on Tuesday, September 20, while launching of CEREDEMS-Africa and will officially unveil the project with the theme:

"Reconstructing Nigeria’s Election Campaign Atmosphere in a Time of Conflicting National Unity and Information Pollution."

Hundred volunteered to monitor political campaigns for 2023 elections

Mustapha disclosed that no less than 100 volunteers have been recruited out of the 500 applicants who applied for the project throughout the country.

He added that Professor Lai Oso, former dean, school of communication, Lagos state university and immediate ex-president of the association of communication scholars and practitioners of Nigeria (ACSPN), will deliver the keynote speech.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 28 as the official date for the commencement of political campaigns for the 2023 presidential election.

