INEC has removed more than one million voters from its register ahead of the 2023 general elections

The commission has said that during a clean-up of the voters, double, multiple and underaged registrations were discovered and deleted

However, you can check if your name is still on the INEC voter register either by waiting for the commission to publish the full list in its offices across the states, visiting its website or sending SMS to the phone number the commission made available

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has delisted (removed) more than one million newly registered voters.

BBC Pidgin reported that the electoral body delisted the affected voters following its verification process and ‘’clean up’’ of the voter register.

Who are those INEC removes their names from voters register?

The electoral body, in a statement on Monday, September 12, said the affected persons are people that registered between June 2021 and January 2022.

The commission added that during the period in review, 2,523,458 people registered to get the permanent voters card.

However, it was discovered from the record that 1,126,259 registered voters are “invalid and so delisted”.

Number of invalid voters on INEC database?

This means that nearly half of the registrations during the period under review are invalid.

The electoral umpire revealed that its technology experts detect “double, multiple and ineligible registrants.”

The steps below will tell you how to check if your name is not delisted or on the INEC voter register.

How to check your validity on INEC database

Check your name when INEC displays the voters' register.

Check INEC website

You can check by sending a text message to dis number, 08171646879.

Text Format: State (space), last name (space), last five digits of your VIN. Example: Abia Chukwudi 54321.

2023: INEC to engage Abdulsalami, Bishop Kukah

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC has disclosed the need to consult with the former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Mathew Kukah

The chairman of the electoral body, Mahmoud Yakubu, said Abubakar's national peace committee has been championing peaceful electioneering over the years

Yakubu noted that the consultation will be done before the official commencement of political campaigns, which is slated for September 28

