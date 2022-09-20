The Nigerian Labour Congress has been asked to withdraw its support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate

The call for NLC to withdraw its support for Obi was made by the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress Omoyele Sowore

Sowore alleged that Obi's submissions on the privatisation of key sectors of Nigeria's economy during his interview on CNN negates the tenets of the NLC

The African Action Congress (AAC), has slammed his colleague with the Labour Party, Peter Obi, over his submissions on the privatisation of Nigeria's economy.

The Punch reports that the AAC in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Adeyeye Olorunfemi, said that Obi's submission during an interview on the Cable News Network is against the principles of the Labour Party and the Nigerian Labour Congress which the party hinges on.

Obi in his interview had reeled out the importance of privatising the economy in order to address some of the problems in the oil sector.

Sowore's Party, AAC has accused Peter Obi of listing plans contrary to the tenets of his party. Photo: Peter Obi, Omoyele Sowore

Source: UGC

The Labour Party's flag bearer had also said that there is no reason anyone should not encourage the private sector to build refineries and operate them.

However, in its statement, the AAC said that the organised labour system in Nigeria will not back such a policy should Obi emerge victorious as president in 2023.

Olorunfemi said warned that Obi's plan is a contradiction to the NLC Charter of Demands and the Congress position since the January uprising against fuel subsidy removal in the year 2012.

He added that such submissions by the Labour Party's candidate have exposed Peter Obi and his party stands in the growing call for the removal of fuel subsidy and the privatisation of key sectors of the economy.

His words:

"Live on CNN, Obi stated clearly that all subsidies should be removed and the private sector should start refining fuel.

“This is a contradiction to the NLC Charter of Demands and the Congress position since the January uprising against fuel subsidy removal in the year 2012.”

He further called on the NLC's leaders, Ayuba Wabba and Festus Osifo, to withdraw their support for Obi as he is driving the Labour Party away from its pro-worker's ideas.

