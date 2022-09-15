BREAKING: Court Gives Final Verdict on Akpabio's Senatorial Candidacy
- The senatorial candidacy of Godswill Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom governor, was given legal backing on Thursday, September 15
- This is as the Federal High Court has ordered INEC to enlist Akpabio as the APC's senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district
- According to the court, it was illegal for the commission not to have recognise the former Akwa Ibom governor as the party's candidate
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, September 15, gave a judgment on the candidacy of Godswill Akpabio ahead of the 2023 general election.
During a court proceeding in Abuja, the court ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should recognise Akpabio as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district in 2023.
Justice Emeka Nwite noted that INEC's refusal to accept and publish Akpabio’s name on its list is illegal.
