Ahead of the 2023 general elections, while political parties are busy canvassing votes for their candidates, governors are also busy promoting the candidates of their choice

Governor Nasir El-Rufai is also not left out in his doings for the ruling APC, as he urged Nigerians to vote for leaders that are capable of solving their problems

The Kaduna state governor made this call while addressing the security threats in the state and how it will in turn secure the zone against the terrorists plan

The Governor of Kaduna state has urged Nigerians to vote for leaders that are capable to drive and effect change in the country.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai also noted that the sustained military offensive against terrorists and enemies of the state will secure Kaduna.

El-Rufai, who spoke at the 4th edition of the Kaduna Book and Art Festival, applauded the efforts of security agencies in tackling crime and criminality in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Nasir El-Rufai has urged Nigerians to vote for good leaders, ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

El-Rufai urged Nigerians to vote for competent leaders

He asked citizens to vote for leaders that will address their problems saying, “Vote for those who attempted to address your problems even if they did not solve them compared to those that created them.”

He said:

“We regret that because of the train incident, the Abuja-Kaduna train is still not available, but in the last six weeks, there has been improved offensive operation against these criminals and we are confident if it is sustained, by the time you come back for KABAFEST 5, you can drive singly with your cat to Kaduna without any security or take the train.”

El-Rufai appreciates organisers of the event

The governor thanked the organisers of the event, noting that KABAFEST was important to show the positive side of Kaduna away from what people say about the state.

He added:

“What should matter is common humanity, such that everyone who chose to live, work and pay tax as citizens of Kaduna because the future of Kaduna is in the hands of young people, especially the women and we are determined to give them the opportunities to excel.”

