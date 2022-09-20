Nigerian youths have been urged to embrace the part of caution in voting for a candidate at the forthcoming presidential polls

Ambassador T.Y Buratai made this known while speaking with youths of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja

He described APC as the party to beat during the polls while he urged youths in mobilising for the party

FCT, Abuja - Ex-military chief and Nigeria's ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Buratai has described the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) as the party to beat in the forthcoming presidential election.

The retired army general stated this on Monday, September 19 at the Progressives Young Leaders Summit held in Abuja, the nation's capital, Vanguard reported.

Buratai charged Nigerian youths to be mindful of who they vote for at the forthcoming general elections in 2023: Photo: Guardian

While speaking at the summit, Buratai charged Nigerian youths to participate in the electoral process in the coming elections and also help in mobilising voters for the party.

He said:

“You must mobilise the electorate to ensure that they come out en mass to vote for the right candidate and I believe you know who I am referring to. The APC with the good support of the youth is the party to beat."

Buratai however, urged youths to be judicious in their choices and vote for a candidate that solidifies their place in society and also helps in fostering development in the country.

He said their participation in the forthcoming elections will prove vital and impactful if they participate fully in the forthcoming elections.

Buratai said:

“Our great founding fathers of blessed memory, including Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello, and Obafemi Awolowo were in their primes as youths when they took the mantle of leadership of the country." The youths of today could do same if they are determined,” he said.

2023 polls: "Nigerian youths must not be complacent" - Sadique

Similarly, retired Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique an ex-chief of air staff advised youths to be steadfast and charged up for the 2023 general election.

He said the youth must not take the back seat this time around but they should let their impact be felt in the build-up to the election and also at the elections.

Sadique said:

“The benefits is beyond politics because it will help in drawing the attention of youths to the challenges of our time.

“It will also help in making them realise that they have an important role to play in defining the character of our society today.

“Youths constitute about 70 percent of Nigeria’s population and therefore they cannot sit behind and allow others to determine what is going to happen.”

He lauded the organisers as well as the APC national youth leader, Temidayo Abdullahi for putting up such an initiative for the convergence of youths across the federation.

