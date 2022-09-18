The Nigerian Police Force has condemned the act of citizens slapping an officer of the law in uniform, Vanguard reported.

This was made known by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi via his Twitter handled on Sunday, September 18.

CSP Adejobi stated that even in a circumstance whereby the police officer slaps or harasses a civilian, the victim is not allowed to retaliate.

In a series of tweets, the police spokesperson advised that anybody victimized by a police officer should report the case to the law enforcement agency.

Legit.ng gathered that his tweet was in reaction to a viral video that surfaced online where a civilian was seen in the middle of an argument with a police officer.

The civilian was seen dragging the riffle of the police officer during the cause of the argument.

He noted that such a situation was an act of disrespect to Nigeria as a nation for an officer in uniform to be slapped.

Adejobi's tweet read:

“Even if a policeman on uniform slaps a civilian, the civilian has no right to retaliate. More so, if he’s on uniform, it’s an act of disrespect to Nigeria to beat an officer on uniform.

“The disrespect is not to the policeman but to our nation and it’s a crime as enshrined in our criminal laws."

Nigerians react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on social media were not pleased with the statement of the police spokesperson.

A Twitter user known as @MrGeeofficial said:

"I beg to disagree Sir. Self defence can take any form. The moment a policeman assaults(slaps) a civilian in an unprovoked attack, he disrespects the uniform and the office. He no longer acts in line with the code of professional conduct but in his own capacity."

@ugonmezi

"Na fight? E dey una body sha. I think this msg could b passed across in a much better way. Esp coming After 14hrs. Thanks."

@Ezekwe_01 said:

"Dragging the gun with the cops is unlawful. But my question is "What brought to this scenario?" For a civilian to drag a gun with a force" the cop might has done something unacceptable that made this young man act this way.

"Everybody get him own fault for inside matter."

