FCT, Abuja - The National Peace Committee has invited presidential candidates, their parties and spokespersons to sign a peace agreement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The move, according to a report by The Punch, is to ensure that the campaigns of the presidential candidates and their parties are issue-based and peaceful.

Legit.ng gathers that the invitation was handed to the ccandidates, their parties and spokespersons through a letter on Thursday, September 15, in Abuja.

The letter indicated that the agreement would be the first cycle to be held on Thursday, September 29 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Chairman of the committee Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), who signed the invitation letter stated that the peace agreement will be signed twice before the general elections.

The first agreement is to ensure the political stakeholders "conduct their campaigns both online and offline in a peaceful manner, devoid of ethnic, religious and hateful rhetoric that will incite violence and further aggravate the growing tension in the nation."

The second peace agreement will hold in January, 2023.

“These interventions are to complement ongoing peace initiatives aimed at promoting a violence-free and inclusive electioneering process before, during and after the declaration of the final election results," the letter read in part.

Top presidential candidates in the 2023 elections are Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Bola Tinubu (APC), Peter Obi (Labour Party), and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP).

2023: INEC to engage Abdulsalami, Bishop Kukah

Meanwhile, in a consultation move, INEC said it would meet with the National Peace Committee (NPC) before the commencement of political campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

The committee which is headed by the former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has been championing peaceful elections by ensuring candidates and political parties sign a peace accord on its platform.

The electoral body noted that the 2023 election is a huge task, and adequate consultations with stakeholders are required.

