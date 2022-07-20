Mike Igini, Akwa Ibom state's resident electoral commissioner, has said, constitutionally, it is a punishable offence for a politician to obtain more than one form in an election

Godswill Akpabio, who contested APC presidential ticket, is at loggerhead with Igini over his refusal to recognise the parallel primary that produced him as Akwa Ibom north-east senatorial candidate

Igini, in his argument, maintained that subsection K of section 115 (D) of the electoral act 2022 stipulated 2 years imprisonment for anybody that obtained multiple forms in an election

The Akwa Ibom state’s resident electoral commissioner, Mike Igini, has disclosed that it is a punishable offence under the electoral act 2022 for politicians to obtain multiple nomination forms.

The Cable reports that Igini cited section 115 (D) of the electoral act, which stated that a person who signed a nomination paper or result form as a candidate in more than one constituency is liable to be convicted to 2 years imprisonment.

Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Why Akpabio is fighting Igini

Godswill Akpabio, former minister of President Muhammadu Buhari, had been at loggerhead with Igini over his insistence that INEC did not monitor the primaries that produced the former governor as the senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom north-west.

Recall that Akpabio contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket but withdrew from the race on June 7 while he asked his supporters to vote for Bola Tinubu, the winner of the primaries.

Individual who obtains multiple forms in an election risks 2 years imprisonment - INEC boss

But Igini, in his defence, added that section 115 (3) of the same act even stated that any attempt to obtain multiple forms is an offence.

“Section 115 (D) of the 2022 electoral act stipulates that no person shall sign, obtain more than one form as a candidate for different elections,” he said.

“And the offence for that under subsection K, beyond the financial, he will go two years’ imprisonment.

Akpabio wins parallel senatorial primary election in Akwa Ibom

On May 27, before the APC presidential primary election, the former deputy inspector-general of police, Udom Ekpoudom, was declared the winner of the primary election organised for the Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial ticket.

