Governor Ikpeazu of Abia state has advised the federal government to have a dialogue with the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The governor told the central government that it cannot win a battle of conscience through the court

Governor Ikpeazu who said he may not be Kanu's fan reiterated that his points about the alleged marginalisation of Igbo should be looked into

Aba, Abia state - Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has urged the federal government to sit and discuss with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and listen to what he is saying about the alleged marginalization of the Igbo in Nigeria.

Vanguard reported that Ikpeazu stated this in an interview in Aba, warning that nobody can win a battle of conscience through the court.

Legit.ng gathers that the governor further stated that he may not be a fan of the IPOB leader but wants some of the issues he has raised to be looked into.

He said:

“The federal government needs to sit down and discuss with Nnamdi Kanu and ask what can we do. We can stay at the table to listen to what he is saying.

"You can’t win a battle of conscience through the court. Do we need Nnamdi Kanu to tell us that there is no Igbo in the hierarchy of service chiefs in Nigeria?

"Do we need Nnamdi Kanu to tell us that Ndigbo is marginalized in Nigeria? Do we need Nnamdi Kanu to tell us that rice that was sold for N10k, now goes for N40k?"

Source: Legit.ng