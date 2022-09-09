Leaders in the southeast have been cautioned against resorting to cheap political blackmail as the 2023 general election draws near

The warning was handed to the leaders by the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday, September 8

Uzodimma categorically stated that he would not be bullied by blackmailers who have failed to see the achievements and good deeds of the APC towards the Igbo people

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma on Thursday, September 8, warned that he cannot be dragged into cheap blackmail in the southeast.

AIT reports that Uzodimma said that he and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not moved by the level of propaganda showcased ahead of the 2023 voting process in Nigeria.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of the APC from the southeast region in Owerri, Imo state's capital city, the governor urged all members who are aggrieved to respect the supremacy of the party.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has called on leaders of the APC to leverage the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

He also said that such an approach will ensure the ruling party emerges victorious in the forthcoming general elections in the coming year.

Need to leverage the President Buhari's achievements

Advising the party members to leverage the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in infrastructure development and growth of the economy, Uzodimma said such should serve as an advantage to the APC's campaign.

The governor also called on party leaders to refrain from insults and sentiments but focus on delivering issue-based campaigns ahead of the election.

2023: Aide accuses 'desperate opposition' of twisting Uzodimma's comment on Igbo presidency

The recent suggestions that Governor Hope Uzodimma made anti-Igbo presidency comments have been dismissed by his media aide.

Ezeafurukwe Ihunanya, the director-general of the Hope New Media Center said the opposition in Imo planted the story in the media.

The media aide noted that Governor Uzodimma has been at the forefront of the campaign and pursuit of the inclusiveness of Ndi Igbo in national affairs.

Hope Uzodimma to Ndi Igbo: We need to strengthen our negotiation skill in politics

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Uzodimma charged Ndi Igbo to strengthen their negotiation skills to play politics effectively at the national level.

Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the Igbos must leverage their compassionate advantage to strengthen their negotiation skill, adding that even though the unfortunate event of the 60s has not helped matters, Igbos are still held, hostage.

He, however, noted that Ndi Igbo have risen from the ashes, spreading across the nation still seeking better accommodation and not domination.

