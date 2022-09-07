A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oludare Alaba has called on the school to refund his tuition fees.

The Nigerian Tribune, reported that Alaba stormed his alma mater on Monday, September 5 making a case that his certificate in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development did not yield anything good for him even after graduating.

Oludare hinged his request on that his certificate had brought him nothing in life such that he cannot make ends meet.

He said his misery is compounded by his inability to feed his wife and kids and respond to the needs of his 90-year-old father.

Oludare, who said he is an award-winning entertainer, said he intended to use the refund to build on his talent and live a meaningful life.

Oludare while venting his grievances said he had become frustrated that despite being a graduate, he could not live a good life.

Noting that he is tempted to do money rituals, he sought help of Nigerians to enable him to be gainfully employed, pursue his talent and make ends meet.

