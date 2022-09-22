A former spokesperson to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has said that the certificate of Peter Obi which was shared online is not worth the hassle.

Criticising the qualification of the Labour Party's candidate, Omokri said his receptionist has a better degree than Obi.

Peter Obi's Bachelor's degree certificate had earlier been published by the spokesperson for Labour Party, Valentine Obienyem.

Reno has said that his receptionist has a better certificate than Peter Obi who is vying for Nigeria's number seat of power. Photo: Rebo Omokri

From the certificate published online, Obi graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) in 1984 with a Second Class Lower obtained in Philosophy.

However, in his reaction, Omokri compared his receptionist’s degree to that of Obi, claiming the former’s was better than the latter’s.

He also criticised members of Peter Obi's support team who refer to themselves as Obi-dients, a word coined from the LP flag bearer's last name for creating a buzz over their 'saviour's' university qualification.

His words:

“Even my receptionist while I was in government has a better degree than Obi. After all this noise on social media, it is only a Second Class degree in Philosophy that your messiah has? Zenith Bank will not even employ such an educationally challenged character!”

