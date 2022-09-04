The Obi-Datti Media Office has tackled the Tinubu/APC support group for claiming that Peter Obi is violating the law by raising campaign funds abroad

In a statement released on Sunday, September 4, the media office said Obi is not raising funds in Europe but sensitising Nigerians abroad on his agenda

The media office added that the Labour Party presidential candidate and his running mate know the law and operate within it

The Obi-Datti Media Office has debunked allegations that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is currently on a fund-raising tour in the United States and Europe.

According to The Punch, the media office released the statement after a support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to sanction the LP for violating electoral laws external funding for elections.

Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, USA. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

In the statement on Sunday, September 4, the Obi-Datti Media Office described the allegation as “desolate and baseless”.

2023: What Peter Obi's foreign tour is all about

Legit.ng gathers that the media office adding that Obi’s trip was to “sensitise and carry along Nigerians abroad on his upcoming agenda of rebuilding the country is open and transparent and not a fund raising.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It chided the ruling party for allegedly fabricating and imagining things it (the APC) wanted INEC to act on against “structure-less and social media candidates” who had now become the ruling party’s “headache.”

“Obi’s successful trip abroad which is ostensibly to sensitise and carry along Nigerians aboard on his upcoming agenda of rebuilding the country is open and transparent and not a fund raising.

"But we know why its discomforting (to) some people, because they cannot meet Nigerians in diaspora knowing that they contributed to their leaving the country in the first place," the statement read in part.

The media office added that Obi and his running mate know the law and operate within it, noting that they are financially, politically and socially doing legitimate businesses.

"They have no bullion van history of questionable wealth and are ready and willing to be scrutinised.

“Just as Obi and Datti’s backgrounds and antecedents are verifiable, so also are their sources of income before and now are unambiguous and auditable," the media office stated.

2023: Peter Obi to be disqualified as Labour Party’s presidential candidate? Fresh details emerge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi’s presidential candidacy under Labour Party was under threat following recent development in the ongoing crisis in the party.

There is reportedly an ongoing battle over the leadership position of the party in the Lagos state chapter that might affect Peter Obi’s eligibility as the party’s legit standard bearer.

Legit.ng gathered that the aggrieved person in the middle of the whole crisis is the factional chairman and governorship candidate of the Lagos chapter of the party, Ifagbemi Awamaridi.

Source: Legit.ng