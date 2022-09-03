Atiku Abubakar has taken his election preparation strategy to another level in another clever move

The presidential hopeful hosted the gubernatorial candidates of the PDP to a very crucial meeting in his Abuja residence

The meeting also had the presence of his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa but Governor Seyi Makinde was absent

FCT, Abuja - The standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar hosted the gubernatorial candidates of the party at a crucial meeting ahead of the 2023 general election, Channels TV reported.

Legit.ng gathered that the said meeting was held at his Abuja residence on Saturday, September 3.

Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in a group photo with the PDP gubernatorial candidates. Photo: UGC

Source: UGC

His running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State was reported to have been a part of the crucial meeting.

However, the details of the meeting are still yet unknown. It was gathered that the meeting was held close-door.

The meeting was attended by Olajide Adediran of Lagos state, Isah Ashiru of Kaduna state, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Sa’idu Umar of Sokoto state, and Mustafa Lamido of Jigawa state.

Others include Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, David Ombugadu of Nasarawa state, Yahman Abdullahi of Kwara state, Titus Uba of Benue state, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state.

Seyi Makinde absent in the meeting

However, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state who is running for a second term in office was absent from the meeting.

Governor Makinde is known to be a very strong ally of Governor Nyesom Wike who is currently in a heated feud with the presidential candidate of the party and the national chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde's absence from the meeting cannot be ascertained as of the time of compiling this report.

Source: Legit.ng