The fact that Ibrahim Shekarau recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not really mean much loss to some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

One of those who feels this way is Femi Fani-Kayode who on Tuesday, August 30, stated that while the PDP was celebrating the return of Shekarau in Kano, Governor Nyesom Wike dealt it a death blow.

In the opinion of Fani-Kayode on Twitter, Wike was actualy referring to the PDP when he stated that some persons wanted to come back "to loot" and "eat the remaining one" (money).

FFK also noted that without the Rivers governor, and his colleagues in Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi) and Oyo (Seyi Makinde), the PDP is nothing.

He added that amid all these, the APC with its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, are coasting home to victory in 2023.

His words:

"As PDP is celebrating the defection of Abubakar Shekau (Oops! Sorry, I meant Ibrahim Shekarau) into their party in Kano yesterday, Nyesome Wike flogged them mercilessly & gave them a death blow in PH by saying they wanted to come back "to loot" & "eat the remaining one".

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The mighty triumvirate of Wike, Ugwuanyi & Makinde, (representing SS, SE & SW) are the backbone of PDP. Without them PDP is NOTHING! With Wike's damnig speech BAT, our much-loved "City Boy" & Kashim Shettima, the "Golden Boy" of Nig. politics, are cruising home to victory."

Source: Legit.ng