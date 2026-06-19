Dangote Refinery slashes LPG prices by a higher margin, sparking hope for consumers facing rising living costs

Several depot operators reduce rates, promising lower retail prices for millions of Nigerian households

Experts predict potential further declines in LPG prices to N900 per kg by year-end, easing financial pressure

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households battling the rising cost of living may finally have a reason to smile as cooking gas prices have begun to decline significantly across the country.

The welcome development follows a major price cut by the Dangote Refinery, which has slashed the depot price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, by N170 per kilogramme.

Dangote Refinery cuts LPG price by N170 per kg, depot owners crash rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Several depot operators have also followed suit, raising hopes of lower retail prices for millions of consumers.

The reductions come amid a sustained decline in global crude oil prices, a trend that is already translating into lower costs for petroleum products in Nigeria.

Dangote leads the price crash

Latest market data monitored by Legit.ng from PetroleumPriceNG shows that the Dangote Refinery reduced its LPG depot price from N1,400 per kilogramme to N1,230, representing a sharp 12.14% decline.

The price cut is one of the biggest single reductions recorded in recent months and is expected to have a ripple effect across the country's cooking gas market.

Industry observers say the refinery's decision is already reshaping market prices, forcing other depot owners to adjust their rates downward to remain competitive.

Other depots join the downward trend

The impact of Dangote's move was quickly felt across major LPG depots in Lagos.

Rain Oil reduced its cooking gas price by N20 to N1,330 per kilogramme, while NIPCO adjusted its rate to N1,380 per kilogramme. Techno Oil also lowered its price to N1,385 per kilogramme.

The fresh reductions are expected to ease pressure on retailers and, ultimately, consumers who have endured months of soaring cooking gas prices.

Why prices are falling

Experts attribute the latest decline to falling international crude oil prices, which have dropped after easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The market received a boost after the United States reached a crucial agreement with Iran, paving the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.

The development has improved market sentiment and reduced fears of supply disruptions, leading to lower energy prices globally.

Hope for even lower prices

For many Nigerians, the decline could not have come at a better time.

In recent months, cooking gas prices surged to as high as N2,500 per kilogramme in some locations, forcing many households to cut consumption or switch to alternative cooking fuels.

Marketers have previously projected that LPG prices could drop further to around N900 per kilogramme before the end of the year if supply improves and logistics bottlenecks are addressed.

Retail prices of cooking gas to drop as Dangote and depots crash rates. Credit: Sharma/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Industry players have long blamed high prices on storage limitations, transportation costs and supply chain challenges.

"Nigerians should expect further price slashes as crude prices continue to fall globally," financial analyst Osas Igho told Legit.ng on a call.

With Dangote and other depots now cutting prices aggressively, consumers are hopeful that the reductions will soon reflect at retail outlets nationwide, bringing much-needed relief to millions of homes struggling with high living costs.

Retail price of cooking gas changes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's cooking gas market is facing renewed pressure as retail prices fluctuate across the country, despite the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) reporting that the nation has an average Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stock sufficiency of 11 days.

The latest figures, reviewed by Petroleumprice.ng from the NMDPRA factsheet for May 2026, show that while supply remains available, growing demand and shortages at depots are beginning to strain the market.

The report shows that LPG, popularly known as cooking gas, has the lowest stock cover among Nigeria's major petroleum products.

Source: Legit.ng