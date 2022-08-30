Some Nigerian governors are meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

The governors meeting with the governor took place at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, August 30

The team of governors who visited President Buhari were led by the chairman of the Progressives Governors' Forum Kayode Fayemi

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Nigerian governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa.

The Punch reports that the meeting between the president and the governors of the APC is on Tuesday, August 30.

President Muhammadu Buhari met with APC governors at the Aso Villa. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

A tweet from Bashir Ahmad, a special assistant on digital communication said that the president met with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"President Buhari meets with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, led by Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, earlier today at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja."

Some of the governors who are present at the presidential meeting include Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

Others are Abubakar Bello of Niger, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Eric Igwe.

5 months strike: President Buhari addresses ASUU, gives 1 strong directive

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities was earlier given a directive to end the ongoing strike action.

The directive was handed to the union by President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting with some key members of the APC including governors.

According to the president, ASUU should sympathise with students, parents and Nigerians as a whole.

Buhari to give final resolution on ASUU strike, UTAS, says Ngige

Meanwhile, the minister for labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige revealed that decisions on will soon be made on the UTAS payment platform.

According to Ngige, President Muhammadu Buhari will issue a directive in light of the issue as well as an increment of salary for lecturers.

Ngige made this known via a statement on Sunday, June 26 stating that the inter-ministerial departments and agencies committees of the federal government would in turn in their reports on Wednesday, June 29 to help in the decision of the president.

Source: Legit.ng