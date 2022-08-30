Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of the Labour Party, has revealed that Nigerians in the diaspora are better trade ambassadors and negotiators

The former governor of Anambra state added that the Nigerians in the diaspora are a great asset for the growth of the country's economy

The presidential aspirant maintained that the Nigerians in the diaspora can help in attract small-scale boutique businesses to the country

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has revealed the importance of engaging Nigerians in the diaspora for economic development in Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra state took to his verified Twitter handle, @PeterObi, on Tuesday, August 20, to make the disclosure.

Peter Obi speaks on how to explore Nigerians in diaspora Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The presidential hopeful said if the Nigerians in the diaspora are properly engaged, they will act as important trade ambassadors and negotiators for the country.

Obi said this in the midst of the current economic miseries the country has found itself, particularly since the advent of the COVID-19 outbreak across the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigeria’s inflation has been on the rise, and the cost of living has multiplied over a short period of time.

Peter Obi said, “Nigerians in the Diaspora when effectively engaged can act as important ‘trade ambassadors’ and ‘negotiators’ for the country, especially at the level of attracting small-scale boutique businesses.-PO”

Biafra: Viral video shows Peter Obi makes strong allegation against Nigerian government

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of the Labour Party, has been seen in a viral video speaking for the emancipation of the Biafra nation.

The ex-governor of Anambra state alleged that the Nigerian government has not been to the Nigerians of south Eastern origin despite the presence of the federal character clause in the Nigerian constitution.

The presidential hopeful said that even if the Igbo are not considered wise enough, they should be allowed to have their own share of the national cake.

The presidential hopeful, who was seen speaking in pidgin English, maintained that only the Igbos go to Lagos, Ibadan, Maiduguri, and other places, even with the ongoing war to build houses.

Source: Legit.ng