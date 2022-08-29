The pressure on Senator Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the national chairman of the PDP may get the backing of the party's governors

There are reportedly subtle moves to put pressure on the national chairman to vacate office by the governors

The state chief executives are said to be keen on ensuring that the party is united ahead of the 2023 elections

FCT, Abuja - A report by Nigerian Tribune newspaper indicates that governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have been asked to prevail on the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to consider resigning from office.

The move to prevail on the Benue-born politician to resign is seen as a compromise over the raging feud in the party on power sharing.

Ayu's time as the PDP national chairman may be gradually coming to an end. Photo credit: Peoples Democratic Party

The plan was said to be part of the efforts made at the weekend by some key stakeholders in the party to unite and strengthen the main opposition party ahead of the presidential poll.

A source, however, said the move to drag the governors to prevail on Ayu to quit was a follow-up to the meeting held by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his allies.

According to sources, the face-off between the two camps is one of the factors delaying the constitution of the PDP presidential campaign council for the 2023 general election.

A source said:

“It has been technically agreed that Ayu should step aside. But whether he will agree to resign or not depends on him.”

Virtually all the 13 PDP governors are split over the simmering crisis that has engulfed the party, with a few of them openly backing Wike over his agitation.

PDP NWC divided over Ayu, chairman’s fate uncertain

Punch newspaper reports that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP is presently divided over the demand by Governor Wike that Ayu must resign before he would agree to reconcile with Atiku.

Top party members quoted in the report say the NWC members were sharply split between those who endorsed the calls for Ayu’s removal and the ones that were against the idea.

