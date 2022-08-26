The coast is clear for the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, to seek re-election for second term in 2023

This is as the Federal High Court in Abeokuta dismissed a suit challenging his emergence as the governorship candidate of the APC for the polls

The dismissed suit was filed by a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling party, Biyi Otegbeye

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Federal High Court in Abeokuta has dismissed a suit challenging the emergence of Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections.

The suit was filed by a former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Biyi Otegbeye.

A suit seeking to nullify Governor Dapo Abiodun's candidacy for the 2023 guber poll in Ogun state has been dismissed. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Source: Facebook

A statement by the Ogun state's ministry of information indicates that the suit was heard on Wednesday, August 24, for the preliminary objections and the originating summons, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the plaintiff was represented by Wale Taiwo SAN and Professor Yemi Oke while the first defendant, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was represented by Damilola Akinduro.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kehinde Ogunwumiju SAN and Tunde Ahmed Adejumo represented the APC as second defendant, and Professor Taiwo Osipitan represented Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Why the suit was dismissed

When the matter was called, counsel to the plaintiff informed the court that they had filed a motion for discontinuance of the suit as the applicant, Otegbeye, intended to pursue his remedy elsewhere.

Kehinde Ogunwumiju SAN informed the Court that the defendants were not opposed to the motion for discontinuance of the suit.

He however urged the Court to dismiss the suit and award cost to the defendants rather than striking out the matter.

The court agreed with the Counsel and dismissed the suit. It awarded a cost of N100, 000 against the Plaintiff.

APC chieftain unhappy with Governor Abiodun's administration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the re-election bid of Governor Abiodun may hit the rocks in 2023 over the grievances of some APC chieftains in the state.

One of those who have expressed displeasure over Governor Abiodun's administration is Otunba Rotimi Paseda.

Addressing some of his loyalists under the aegis of the “Paseda Movement”, Paseda, on Tuesday, August 23, described the current Abiodun-led government as erroneous.

Source: Legit.ng