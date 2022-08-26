The former deputy governor of the CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, has told the federal government to take over the funding of political parties to curb corruption in our electoral process

The political economist said this will allow the electorate to consider issues when voting and not who is paying well

Moghalu said the system is not new to Nigeria, because the administration of Babangida regime has done it, citing Canada and Germany doing the same thing

Kingsley Moghalu, a political economist, has urged the federal government to take charge of funding political parties.

Moghalu, who was an ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said if the government could take up the funding of political parties, corruption in the electoral system will be reduced, Channels Television reported.

Kingsley Moghalu discloses how government can stop vote buying

The former presidential candidate said this on Friday, August 26, while criticising the current delegate system in party primaries.

Moghalu condemns delegates for voting for money at party primaries

Moghalu alleged that most delegates participated for pecuniary benefits when he was featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He stressed that funding of political parties is not new in the Nigerian system, recalling that the administration of Ibrahim Babangida's regime did the same thing during the time of the SDP and NRC.

The expert noted that it will help the people to decide on issues during voting and not who will give more money.

Do you think we would need to spend N500 billion on funding political parties? It’s a policy and legislative choice. In many countries of the world, in Germany and Canada, the government funds political parties, so that what voters are deciding on are the issues, not who is giving more money.”

