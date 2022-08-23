For Wole Soyinka, Karma played out against the APC during the Osun state governorship election

Soyinka on Monday, August 22, claimed that the ruling party lost to the PDP because of its sacrilege against Bola Ige

The Nobel laureate argued that it was sacrilegious for the APC to honour someone implicated in Ige's murder with a high appointment

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka has given his opinion as to why the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the Osun governorship election.

Soyinka on Monday, August 22, told Channels TV that the APC defeat was a punishment for the sin of sacrilege committed against Bola Ige, a former minister of justice.

Soyinka said the APC was being punished for its sacrilege against Bola Ige

Without mentioning names, the renowned African writer claimed that it was unthinkable for the ruling party to appoint someone who was implicated in Ige's death to a high office.

He said:

“When the results began to come in, I had just returned (from overseas). It was like a welcome present because I saw that party (APC) being punished for that act of sacrilege,” he said.

“It didn’t surprise me too much that somebody who has been so heavily implicated in the death of a prominent member of that party, Bola Ige, he is a founding member, that his memories should be so thrashed by consulting one of the prominent figures who featured in the events – forget whether he was innocent of the actual crime or not – was heavily implicated in the humiliation of that individual, that founding member of that party who was also the minister of justice of this nation.

“To actually catapult one of those crime suspects and proven contributors, and to find that that person has been given a position in that party (APC), in governance, and after the President (Muhammadu Buhari) had actually inaugurated a re-examination of that episode amongst other crimes, that is quite a bit of shock. And I mentioned at a time, that is a bit of sacrilege. And remember, this Osun is Bola Ige’s state.”

Bola Ige: Again, Buhari, APC under fire as Soyinka blows hot over Omisore’s appointment

Recall that criticism had begun to flood out from all corners over the appointment of Iyiola Omisore, as the national secretary of the APC.

One of the latest critics of the appointment was the Nobel Laureate, Professor Soyinka.

Soyinka who was fuming hot over the appointment has vehemently stated that the administration of President Buhari and the leadership of the APC got it wrong in appointing a prime suspect in the murder of the late ex-Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bola Ige.

