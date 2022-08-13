The Peoples Democratic Party might be facing a fresh bolt of crisis following a suit filed against the it by the son of Nigeria's former head of state

In the suit, Mohammed Abacha sought the court's order preventing the PDP and the electoral body from substituting his candidacy in the party's governorship primary

Abacha also said that contrary to claims, he was duly issued a waiver by the PDP and screened as a member of the political party

Mohammed Abacha, the son of Nigeria's military head of state, late General Sani Abacha has filed a suit before the Federal High Court sitting Kano against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mohammed in the suit prayed the court to give an order to prevent INEC and the PDP from substituting his candidacy for the party ahead of the Kano state governorship election.

Mohammed Abacha has prayed to the court to prevent INEC and PDP from substituting his candidacy for the Kano governorship election. Photo: Mohammed Abacha

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that in a counter affidavit, Mohammed also challenged the submission of Jafar Sani Bello, the aspirant who came second in the PPD's primary that he was not a member of the party.

Mohammed had earlier told the court that he was duly issued with a waiver and screened as a member of the political party.

In an originating summon submitted by his counsels, J.Y. Musa (SAN) and Reuben Atabo (SAN), Mohammed also has INEC, Sadiq Aminu Wali, the PDP and Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi as defendants.

According to Mohammed, he won the PDP's primary which was conducted by the party on May 25 and monitored by INEC.

He noted that he polled 736 votes against the 710 scored by Ja’afar Sani Bello before his name was substituted with that of Wali.

Mohammed also sought a court order to restrain the party and its state chairman Sagagi from parading Wali as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The case has been adjourned to September 12 for the hearing.

Source: Legit.ng