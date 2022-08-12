The embattling governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has dragged the PDP, its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, INEC and Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto state to court.

Wike and a chieftain of the party, Newgent Ekamon, are plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022

They are asking the court to determine 8 issues, including if it is right for Tambuwal to step down when the election had commenced and legal stands of purported transfer of his votes to Atiku

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has dragged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwa and the PDP to court.

According to The Punch, Wike is dragging the party and its stalwarts backwards to the PDP presidential primary held in Abuja on May 28 and 29.

PDP Crisis: 8 Things Wike Wants Court to Do as He Drags Atiku, Tambuwa backward Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022, Wike and a chieftain of the Party, Newgent Ekamon, are the plaintiffs.

The PDP is listed as the first respondent in the original summon, while the second is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Tambuwa and Atiku are listed as the third and fourth respondents.

Below is the list 8 issues Wike and his co-applicant want the court to determine

If the PDP's purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku was illegal and void.

Does Tambuwal lose his claim to votes when he stepped down for Atiku?

Does Tambuwa ought to lose his votes after stepping down during the primaries?

If these issues are determined in their favour, Wike and Ekamon include:

A declaration that the said transfer of Tambuwa’s votes to Atiku should be declared null and void.

The court should declare that the PDP acted in negligence and bad faith by assigning Tambuwa’s votes to Atiku at the primary.

Wike and his co-applicant are also asking the court to

“cancel the transfer of votes and a corresponding order restraining the 3rd respondent (Tambuwal’s) withdrawal in the primary was done after voting had commenced.”

They also prayed the court to declare that the PDP and Atiku took inappropriate advantage of Tambuwal’s withdrawal as they allowed the Sokoto state governor to persuade delegates to vote for Atiku.

The plaintiffs also asked the court to order INEC to remove or reject Atiku from “its list of candidates in the 2023 presidential election.”

Finally, Atiku, PDP set date to announce presidential campaign council - source

Source: Legit.ng