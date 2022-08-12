The Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that at a time the PDP was plotting against Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

The PDP governor, also disclosed that his party went ahead to support the speaker of the House of Reps

Wike added that this was why Ndudi Elumelu was made the minority leader of the lower chamber

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is on a mission to shake tables and make some powerful persons both in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) very uncomfortable.

During the commissioning of some projects in the oil-rich state to which Wike invited Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the fiery Rivers governor made some revelations about some under-cover activities by top politicians.

During the occasion, Wike said some PDP governors came to him to perfect a plot to stop Gbajabiamila from emerging as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

The governor said the plot was carried out right in his office at the Government House lodge, Abuja.

However, Wike said after the plot, the same PDP governors sold him out and went ahead to support the speaker and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

He alleged that as a way to pay back, Ndudi Elumelu was made the minority of the lower chamber, even if an earlier letter to Gbajabiamila from the opposition party stated that that was not what it wanted.

Wike said his business is to make the ruling party very uncomfortable both then and even now.

"I have no regret because my business is not to help your party that time, even now.

"My business is to make you people uncomfortable. It was in Government House lodge, River state, in Abuja when we plotted you should not go. We plotted.

"PDP people, governors sold me out; they supported you. Even when we had agreed that Femi should not go, Lawan should not go as a party. They went back and supported you.

"And that was how you made Ndudi Elumelu the minority leader, even when we wrote you a letter that that was not what we wanted.

"People don't like the truth, but the truth must be told at all times..."

