Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state will go on a vacation for close to a month and will hand over power to his deputy, Bayo Lawal

Lawal is to act in place of Governor Makinde as authorised by section 190 (1) of the 1999 constitution

This development came weeks after the state House of Assembly impeached the former deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan

Oyo - Deputy governor Bayo Lawal is to act as governor of Oyo state in place of Governor Seyi Makinde for the next 23 days.

The development came after Makinde formally transmitted executive power to Lawal before he embarks on a vacation that runs from Thursday, August 11 to Friday, September 2.

Makinde will go on a vacation for close to a month (Photo: Seyi Makinde)

This was read at the state House of Assembly by the speaker, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, Nigerian Tribune reports.

In the letter read by Ogunoyin, Makinde will resume duties as governor of the state on Saturday, September 3.

The governor's decision is in line with the provisions of section 190 (1) of the 1999 constitution.

